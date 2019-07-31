Richard Mdluli, co-accused due in court over Oupa Ramogibe matter
The pair were found guilty on Tuesday of kidnapping, intimidation, and assault in a case relating to Oupa Ramogibe, who was married Mdhluli’s former lover.
JOHANNESBURG - Former police Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where a date for sentencing proceedings is expected to be decided.
Ramogibe was shot and killed in 1999, and no one had been held responsible for the murder.
However, the court found that prior to his killing, Ramogibe was kidnapped, attacked, and intimidated by the former Crime Intelligence head.
Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mdluli was also found guilty on four counts of intimidation.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng acquitted them on charges of defeating the ends of justice.
WATCH: Judgment in the Richard Mdluli case
