Richard Mdluli, co-accused due in court over Oupa Ramogibe matter

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Richard Mdluli, co-accused due in court over Oupa Ramogibe matter

The pair were found guilty on Tuesday of kidnapping, intimidation, and assault in a case relating to Oupa Ramogibe, who was married Mdhluli’s former lover.

FILE: Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former police Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where a date for sentencing proceedings is expected to be decided.

The pair were found guilty on Tuesday of kidnapping, intimidation, and assault in a case relating to Oupa Ramogibe, who was married Mdhluli’s former lover.

Ramogibe was shot and killed in 1999, and no one had been held responsible for the murder.

However, the court found that prior to his killing, Ramogibe was kidnapped, attacked, and intimidated by the former Crime Intelligence head.

Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mdluli was also found guilty on four counts of intimidation.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng acquitted them on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

WATCH: Judgment in the Richard Mdluli case

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA