Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo on Tuesday said the board was in contempt of court for preventing him from resuming his duties as CEO.
He was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
Moyo was fired by the board, led by chairperson Trevor Manuel, over his handling of a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital - a company he co-founded.
Moyo said the board of Old Mutual broke the law by not allowing him to come back to work.
“Old Mutual does not believe that I should [return to work], and quite frankly, I consider that a total contempt of court.”
But a spokesperson for Old Mutual Tabby Tsengiwe did not agree.
“We are continuing with business as usual as Old Mutual because we have been advised legally that the leave to appeal has been filed.”
Senior counsel for both sides could not meet as scheduled on Wednesday afternoon.
Moyo's lawyers said they would reach out to Old Mutual's counsel for a meeting.
