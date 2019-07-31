Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted

The Public Protector’s office has rubbished claims by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s deputy Kevin Malunga that he was not consulted on some of the office’s investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s office has rubbished claims by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s deputy Kevin Malunga that he was not consulted on some of the office’s investigations.

Earlier this week, Malunga detailed the weaknesses in the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.

He told eNCA that he did not know about Mkhwebane’s Absa report, which has since been set aside by the court.

Malunga painted a picture, suggesting a lack of trust between him and Mkhwebane.

The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segwale said there was no truth to his claims that he'd been kept out of the loop on some investigations.

"The deputy Public Protector sits on a number of decision-making bodies - the exco, leadership committee as well as the dashboard."

He said that Malunga had his own responsibilities.

"It is not surprising that he may not be involved because that has not been part of his scope."

As Malunga’s term of office ends later this year, his relationship with the Public Protector seemed to be questionable.