Protests over shacks demolition flare up again in Lenasia South

Motorists have been urged to avoid the R558 and K43 as protesters were throwing stones at passing vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of an informal settlement in Lenasia South have taken to the streets once again blocking roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the R558 and K43 as protesters were throwing stones at passing vehicles.

Johannesburg metro police said they have just dispatched officers to restore calm in the area.

The protest was again sparked by attempts to destroy their shacks.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Motorists are urged to avoid the R558 and K43 intersection, they can use the Golden Highway or Nirvana Drive as alternative routes.”