PowerBall results: Tuesday 30 July 2019

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 30 July 2019

are as follows:

PowerBall results: 1, 14, 29, 32, 38 PB: 18

PowerBall Plus results: 6, 10, 16, 40, 45 PB: 13

