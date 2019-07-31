Pick n Pay appoints insider Olivier as new CFO
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd has appointed senior executive Lerena Olivier as chief finance officer with effect from 6 September, it said on Wednesday.
The country’s third-largest grocery store chain by market capitalisation announced in April that CFO Aboubakar Jakoet would retire after 34 years with the group once a successor had been appointed.
Lerena, with 18 years of experience with JSE-listed companies in the retail sector, has been a senior executive within Pick n Pay’s finance division for the past eight years, where she has worked closely with Jakoet.
Jakoet will continue to serve in a non-executive capacity on the Pick n Pay board, the retailer, which pitches itself as a more affordable alternative to the likes of Woolworths and Shoprite’s Checkers, said.
