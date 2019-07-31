Peter Moyo returns to work despite Old Mutual warning not to
Moyo was reinstated to his position by the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo on Wednesday morning returned to work at the insurer’s headquarters in Sandton, despite warnings by the company that he shouldn’t.
The court declared his dismissal unlawful and ordered that he be temporarily reinstated pending the outcome of the second part of his application.
Moyo was fired for the way he handled conflict of interest related to the share payments from NMT Capital, a company he co-founded.
Old Mutual on Wednesday said it would appeal the judgment.
Peter Moyo at work this morning having ☕ as he said yesterday.— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 31, 2019
A LEGEND!!! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/hoc5kkhD7Y
