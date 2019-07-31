PE learner (14) fatally shot in suspected targeted killing

The police's Andre Beetge said there was a strong suspicion that it may have been a targeted killing as no valuables were taken.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old learner was shot dead in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night and her police said he body was found in the street.

“The provincial commissioner expressed her condolences to the friends and family of the victim and added that we, the SAPS, will leave no stone unturned in bringing these killers to book.”