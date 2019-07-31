Over R20bn lost annually due to medical aid fraud - BHF

The BHF made representations to the Section 59 inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday into allegations of racial profiling.

JOHANNESBURG - The Board of Healthcare Funders of South Africa (BHF) said medical aid schemes lost between R22 billion and R29 billion every year through fraud, waste, and abuse.

The BHF, which specialised in investigating health funding in the region, made representations to the Section 59 inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday into allegations of racial profiling.

The board presented a wealth of information about its investigations in the region. Its officials told Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi that billions of rand were lost annually through corrupt and incompetent professionals.

“Of the R22 billion to R28 billion how much is deliberate fraud? And in the US, the estimates are 3%, we haven’t studied regional trends but we have no reason to believe differently.”

Ngcukaitobi probed the board regarding racial profiling, but it maintained that no one was suspended based on skin colour.

The BHF said its main aim was to rehabilitate delinquent health professionals so that their suspensions did not worsen the existing shortages in the region.

On Wednesday, the Health Professions Council of South Africa was expected to make its representations at the inquiry.