MyCiTi N2 Express route: Codeta seeks interdict to prevent new deal, says CoCT

The city has been struggling to get parties to sign a new deal for the past seven weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was working with the national and provincial Departments of Transport to get the MyCiTi N2 Express route operational.

The route has been suspended since May after the operating contract came to an end.

Mayoral Committee member for Transport Felicity Purchase said that taxi association Codeta approached the Western Cape High Court for an urgent interdict to prevent parties from signing a new agreement.

The parties included Codeta, Golden Arrow Bus Services and the Route Six Taxi Association.

Purchase said Codeta wanted the court to rule that Golden Arrow should not be part of the joint venture company because it was not affected by the establishment of the MyCiti N2 Express route.

Codeta has also accused Golden Arrow of illegally operating on the route - a claim the bus company has denied.