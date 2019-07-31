Moyo to continue working while Old Mutual appeals his reinstatement
On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled the dismissal was unlawful and ordered that he be temporarily reinstated.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo said just because the insurer was appealing his reinstatement, it didn’t mean he couldn’t continue to work.
Moyo has returned to the company's headquarters on Wednesday despite warnings that he should not.
Old mutual had fired him for what it said was a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital, a company he co-founded.
Moyo’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said: “Their legal position is incorrect; the correct position is that the interim order is not suspended by the application for leave to appeal. If you want to suspend an interim order, you need to go to court.”
Mabuza said the seriousness of the talks with Old Mutual needed their senior counsel to be present.
He said their senior council Advocate Dali Mpofo would be joining the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
“We will continue talking but we’re waiting for their senior counsel to talk about what is happening.”
