More than 100 courts set for repairs, maintenance
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that plans to repair and maintain the country’s courts were part of efforts to create an environment where justice could been seen to be done.
PRETORIA - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that plans to repair and maintain the country’s courts were part of efforts to create an environment where justice could been seen to be done.
De Lille announced on Tuesday that the department had allocated more than R260 million to fix dilapidated buildings.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who attended the briefing, welcomed the announcement, saying the poor state of infrastructure impacted on the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice.
The minister said that more than 100 courts across the country would receive much-needed repairs and maintenance.
"Let us create an environment for our judges, for our prosecutors and our police offices to work so that people can see that justice is being done."
Mogoeng said the department must appoint a team to deal with the day-to-day maintenance of government buildings.
"Maybe going forward, the Department of Public Works must seriously consider reintroducing the unit that used to fix government buildings - it's another job creation opportunity, well-trained people who will not overcharge the department."
De Lille planned to start the project within weeks.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious
-
Ramaphosa urged to show leadership as unemployment rate shocks
-
Busisiwe Mkhwebane seen amplifying ANC battles
-
Magashule: Some members still undermining ANC's unity
-
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling
-
ANC Youth League disbanded, NW branch to be dissolved
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.