More than 100 courts set for repairs, maintenance

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that plans to repair and maintain the country’s courts were part of efforts to create an environment where justice could been seen to be done.

PRETORIA - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that plans to repair and maintain the country’s courts were part of efforts to create an environment where justice could been seen to be done.

De Lille announced on Tuesday that the department had allocated more than R260 million to fix dilapidated buildings.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who attended the briefing, welcomed the announcement, saying the poor state of infrastructure impacted on the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice.

The minister said that more than 100 courts across the country would receive much-needed repairs and maintenance.

"Let us create an environment for our judges, for our prosecutors and our police offices to work so that people can see that justice is being done."

Mogoeng said the department must appoint a team to deal with the day-to-day maintenance of government buildings.

"Maybe going forward, the Department of Public Works must seriously consider reintroducing the unit that used to fix government buildings - it's another job creation opportunity, well-trained people who will not overcharge the department."

De Lille planned to start the project within weeks.