Mkhwebane: Gupta payment claim part of smear campaign

The report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said that a $5,000 payment was made into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's account in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the report by a non-profit organisation alleging she received money from a company linked to the Gupta family was nothing more than a continued smear campaign.

The organisation said the money was flagged by HSBC as part of its investigation into Gupta-linked accounts.

But Mkhwebane said HSBC has never brought this "flagging" to her attention and she had absolutely no links with the Guptas.

The Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "You will note in the report that they refer to events that allegedly took place five years ago and throughout this period, no one, not even from the alleged bank themselves, has brought this matter to her attention."