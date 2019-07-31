Mkhwebane: Gupta payment claim part of smear campaign
The report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said that a $5,000 payment was made into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's account in 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the report by a non-profit organisation alleging she received money from a company linked to the Gupta family was nothing more than a continued smear campaign.
The report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said that a $5,000 payment was made into Mkhwebane's account in 2014.
The organisation said the money was flagged by HSBC as part of its investigation into Gupta-linked accounts.
But Mkhwebane said HSBC has never brought this "flagging" to her attention and she had absolutely no links with the Guptas.
The Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "You will note in the report that they refer to events that allegedly took place five years ago and throughout this period, no one, not even from the alleged bank themselves, has brought this matter to her attention."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
ANC admits factional fighting negatively affecting SA economy, society
-
Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted
-
Buses used to block Pretoria roads during strike recovered, says City of Tshwane
-
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair
-
Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious
-
Ramaphosa urged to show leadership as unemployment rate shocks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.