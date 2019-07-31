View all in Latest
Go

Maritzburg United confirms Sangweni signing

Thamsanqa Sangweni penned a permanent deal with the KwaZulu-Natal-based Premier Soccer League club.

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.
FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

Sangweni penned a permanent deal with the KwaZulu-Natal-based Premier Soccer League club.

The 30-year-old played six matches for Richards Bay in the National First Division last season.

In 2017, Sangweni moved from Chippa United to Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal, following in his brother's footsteps who had played there for five years.

