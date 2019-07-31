Maritzburg United confirms Sangweni signing
CAPE TOWN - Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.
Sangweni penned a permanent deal with the KwaZulu-Natal-based Premier Soccer League club.
The 30-year-old played six matches for Richards Bay in the National First Division last season.
In 2017, Sangweni moved from Chippa United to Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal, following in his brother's footsteps who had played there for five years.
BREAKING NEWS!— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) July 31, 2019
The club is delighted to announce the signing of Thamsanqa Sangweni on a new permanent deal. ✍️
Welcome to the Team of Choice, Thami! 🤗#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/kM9Uk17Xp3
