Manchester United's Bailly out until Christmas after knee operation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Manchester United's Bailly out until Christmas after knee operation

Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter
2 hours ago

SAO PAULO - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out until the end of the year after suffering a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.

Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.

“He’s had an operation,” said Solskjaer. “He’ll miss the best part of four or five months. Hopefully, we’ll get him back around about Christmas.”

The Ivory Coast international missed United’s 1-0 win over Norwegian club Kristiansund in a friendly on Tuesday. It was the club’s fifth pre-season win in succession.

Juan Mata scored the winner from a stoppage-time penalty to end the Norwegians’ determined resistance as Solskjaer’s son Noah came off the bench for Kristiansund as a late substitute.

United’s next match is against AC Milan on Saturday in the ICC, their last pre-season encounter before facing Chelsea in their Premier League opener on 11 August.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA