Manchester United's Bailly out until Christmas after knee operation
Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out until the end of the year after suffering a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.
Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.
“He’s had an operation,” said Solskjaer. “He’ll miss the best part of four or five months. Hopefully, we’ll get him back around about Christmas.”
The Ivory Coast international missed United’s 1-0 win over Norwegian club Kristiansund in a friendly on Tuesday. It was the club’s fifth pre-season win in succession.
Juan Mata scored the winner from a stoppage-time penalty to end the Norwegians’ determined resistance as Solskjaer’s son Noah came off the bench for Kristiansund as a late substitute.
United’s next match is against AC Milan on Saturday in the ICC, their last pre-season encounter before facing Chelsea in their Premier League opener on 11 August.
Popular in Sport
-
IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling
-
Kaizer Chiefs sign defender Sasman from Ajax CT
-
Barrett returns as Hansen cuts five from All Blacks squad
-
Teen star Coco, top seed Stephens crash out in Washington
-
CSA congratulate former Proteas' Donald
-
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.