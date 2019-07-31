Maimane: We have a number of proposals for Ramaphosa to help boost economy
Mmusi Maimane said it was concerning that the president has remained silent following the news of the increase in the unemployment figures and the loss of over R20 billion by Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his party had a number of proposals for President Cyril Ramaphosa that he said could help lift the country out of the current economic crisis.
Maimane said it was concerning that the president has remained silent following the news of the increase in the unemployment figures and the loss of over R20 billion by Eskom.
Maimane said partisanship needed to be set aside in order to address the country's economic crisis.
He said his party had tried and tested economic reforms that could help.
“Over 10 million South Africans are unemployed, we need to take deliberate steps to deal with the economy and ensure that state-owned enterprises are reformed. We are requesting President Ramaphosa to urge an urgent meeting so we can begin to share what ANC-led governments are doing and what DA-led governments are doing.”
More in Business
-
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
-
Rand steadies as markets await Fed verdict
-
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
-
De Lille ensuring service providers for Public Works Dept are paid on time
-
Medical aid inquiry told GPs earned smallest share in funds collected by schemes
-
Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.