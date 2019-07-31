View all in Latest
Maimane: We have a number of proposals for Ramaphosa to help boost economy

Mmusi Maimane said it was concerning that the president has remained silent following the news of the increase in the unemployment figures and the loss of over R20 billion by Eskom.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Dobsonville Stadium on 4 May 2019 for the party’s final election rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan /EWN
DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Dobsonville Stadium on 4 May 2019 for the party’s final election rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan /EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his party had a number of proposals for President Cyril Ramaphosa that he said could help lift the country out of the current economic crisis.

Maimane said it was concerning that the president has remained silent following the news of the increase in the unemployment figures and the loss of over R20 billion by Eskom.

Maimane said partisanship needed to be set aside in order to address the country's economic crisis.

He said his party had tried and tested economic reforms that could help.

“Over 10 million South Africans are unemployed, we need to take deliberate steps to deal with the economy and ensure that state-owned enterprises are reformed. We are requesting President Ramaphosa to urge an urgent meeting so we can begin to share what ANC-led governments are doing and what DA-led governments are doing.”

