Libbok to wear number 10 in Bulls clash against Griquas

Manie Libbok played off the bench last weekend where the Bulls edged Pumas to claim their first win of the competition.

CAPE TOWN - Manie Libbok would start at fly-half for the Blue Bulls Currie Cup clash against Griquas on Saturday.

Libbok played off the bench last weekend where the Bulls edged Pumas to claim their first win of the competition.

Libbok swapped jerseys with Marnitz Boshoff, who would finish the game while Stedman Gans was the only new face in the matchday squad.

Gans has been fully integrated since his return from the Blitzboks in June and would play off the bench and come in for Jade Stighling.

"That was a hard-fought win for us over a much-respected opponent at a venue where we battled in the past, so it was the right thing to reward the team who claimed that victory. The swop between Marnitz and Manie is purely tactical as we approach this match against Tafel Lager Griquas slightly different," said Bulls head coach Pote Human.

"Also, it is nice to have Stedman back in the mix and I am keen to see him showing us what he is capable of. Jade did nothing wrong, but with Stedman in, we have a bit more flexibility in the back-line."

Blue Bulls:

15 Divan Rossouw,

14 Cornal Hendricks,

13 Dylan Sage,

12 Johnny Kotze,

11 Rosko Specman,

10 Manie Libbok,

9 Embrose Papier,

8 Tim Agaba,

7 Marco van Staden,

6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain),

5 Ruan Nortje,

4 Andries Ferreira,

3 Wiehahn Herbst,

2 Jaco Visagie,

1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar,

17 Dayan van der Westhuizen,

18 Conraad van Vuuren,

19 Adre Smith,

20 Wian Vosloo,

21 Andre Warner,

22 Marnitz Boshoff,

23 Stedman Gans.