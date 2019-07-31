Kaizer Chiefs sign defender Sasman from Ajax CT
Yagan Sasman is the fifth player to join Kaizer Chiefs in recent weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their fifth signing of the season.
The Glamour Boys signed Yagan Sasman from Ajax Cape Town on a three-year contract.
Sasman joins the Glamour Boys after spending the last 12 years in Cape Town.
The 23-year-old defender can play at both left-back and centre-back positions.
Sasman's signing comes after the Soweto based club welcomed four new players last earlier this month - Kearyn Baccus joined the club from Australian outfit Melbourne City, Serbian striker Samir Nurković, Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei and Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole.
