Kaizer Chiefs sign defender Sasman from Ajax CT

Yagan Sasman is the fifth player to join Kaizer Chiefs in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their fifth signing of the season.

The Glamour Boys signed Yagan Sasman from Ajax Cape Town on a three-year contract.

Sasman joins the Glamour Boys after spending the last 12 years in Cape Town.

The 23-year-old defender can play at both left-back and centre-back positions.

Sasman's signing comes after the Soweto based club welcomed four new players last earlier this month - Kearyn Baccus joined the club from Australian outfit Melbourne City, Serbian striker Samir Nurković, Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei and Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole.