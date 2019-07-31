IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter

The party’s eThekwini caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said he believed that Sipho Nzuza was cooperating with the Hawks in a bid to secure a more lenient punishment.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in eThekwini said on Tuesday city manager Sipho Nzuza should vacate his position due to reports that he had turned State witness in the corruption case against Mayor Zandile Gumede.

The party’s eThekwini caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said he believed that Nzuza was cooperating with the Hawks in a bid to secure a more lenient punishment.

Nkosi charged that Nzuza’s sudden cooperation with the Hawks showed that he knew of corruption for some time but decided to keep quiet. He said this should be enough reason to have Nzuza removed.

Nkosi said KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka should intervene at the eThekwini Municipality to have Nzuza removed.

“I believe he's not supposed to be here. If you’re a State witness it means that you are saying ‘I know everything that has happened, but please, do not punish me like other people,'” he said.

However, this opinion was not shared by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“I think the fact that he's a State witness in a criminal case doesn’t necessarily preclude him from doing his duties,” said the party’s Nicole Graham.

Nzuza had in the meantime refused to give details on his interaction with the Hawks, saying that the matter was sub judice.

The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in Gumede for Wednesday morning, while the IFP said it was exploring other legal means for her removal.