IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling
A judge at the Swiss Federal Tribunal on Monday revoked a temporary suspension on the IAAF's controversial testosterone-curbing rules, meaning two-time Olympic champion Semenya can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile, as she did in June and July.
PARIS - A Swiss court ruling that means South African Caster Semenya will be unable to defend her world 800m title in Doha creates much-needed "parity and clarity", the world athletics' governing body said Wednesday.
A judge at the Swiss Federal Tribunal on Monday revoked a temporary suspension on the IAAF's controversial testosterone-curbing rules, meaning two-time Olympic champion Semenya can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile, as she did in June and July.
"The IAAF welcomes the Swiss Federal Tribunal's decision today to revoke its Super-Provisional Order of 31 May 2019 after hearing the IAAF's arguments," the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said after the judge's ruling was made public Wednesday.
"This decision creates much-needed parity and clarity for all athletes as they prepare for the World Championships in Doha this September."
The IAAF added that it would maintain its position in the remainder of proceedings at the Swiss court that "there are some contexts, sport being one of them, where biology has to trump gender identity, which is why the IAAF believes (and the CAS agreed) that the DSD (differences of sexual development) regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair and meaningful competition in elite female athletics".
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs sign defender Sasman from Ajax CT
-
Barrett returns as Hansen cuts five from All Blacks squad
-
Teen star Coco, top seed Stephens crash out in Washington
-
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling
-
CSA congratulate former Proteas' Donald
-
Manchester United's Bailly out until Christmas after knee operation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.