Gauteng Education Dept presents its R49.2 billion budget

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has presented a R49.2 billion budget with about three-quarters of the money set aside towards paying employees.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi delivered his 2019/2020 budget speech at the Gauteng Legislature on Wednesday.

The department has received an increase of just over 10% from the previous financial year.

Despite the tough economic conditions facing the country, Lesufi said the provincial Education Department’s budget has seen growth above inflation.

The department has received a boost of about R4.5 billion more compared to the past financial year.

While 75% of the budget has been allocated to paying employees, the public schooling sector has also received the lion’s share.

Lesufi said his budget would also prioritise public special school education, infrastructure and early childhood development.