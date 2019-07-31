Financial oversight at Eskom improved during tenure, says outgoing CEO Hadebe
Eskom incurred a loss of R20.7 billion and amassed debt of R440 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe said on Tuesday there had been slight improvements in how the state-owned company had run under his watch but that it wasn’t enough.
Hadebe presented the power utility’s results for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Eskom incurred a loss of R20.7 billion and amassed debt of R440 billion.
Hadebe said that during his almost two years as CEO he prioritised financial oversight, governance, and operational performance.
He said financial oversight had improved as Eskom, along with the Special Investigations Unit, had identified 10 companies which they believed needed to pay the utility back a total of about R72 billion.
Eskom’s total earnings sit at around R32 billion, while its debt amounted to R70 billion.
Hadebe said the balance sheet of Eskom needed to be structured to address the utility’s debt.
“The amount we are generating is not sufficient to even pay the interest. We are like an individual who borrows money to pay interest on a credit card, that has to change,” Hadebe said.
He said the turnaround strategy was implemented because of this financial situation.
Wednesday is Hadebe’s last day as CEO of Eskom. He will be succeeded by interim board chairperson Jabu Mabuza who will play a double role for three months while the search for a permanent candidate continued.
More in Business
-
Over R20bn lost annually due to medical aid fraud - BHF
-
Ramaphosa urged to show leadership as unemployment rate shocks
-
UK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
-
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
-
Mkhwebane denies Gupta links, calls OCCRP report malicious
-
Cosatu, opposition on unemployment stats: Ramaphosa is failing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.