Dlamini Zuma: We want to see less municipalities placed under administration

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said 40 municipalities in the country were already under administration and those that were not should be supported so they did not collapse.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Wednesday said she wanted to reduce the need for municipalities to be placed under administration.

Dlamini Zuma was speaking in eThekwini ahead of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) planned motion of no confidence against Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Political tensions in the eThekwini council led to an oversight visit by Dlamini Zuma. Opposition parties in the African National Congress (ANC)-run municipality were calling for it to be placed under administration.

They were citing Gumede’s open-ended leave of absence, the arrests of senior officials on charges of corruption, and violent protests that were directly linked to the office of the mayor.

But Dlamini Zuma said the government would not rush to implement Section 139, the legal framework under which the municipality can be placed under administration.

“We want to decrease the need for Section 139 by coming in early, supporting, and strengthening the municipalities,” she said.



The minister said she hoped the judiciary and the ANC could resolve Gumede’s matter soon for the benefit of eThekwini residents.