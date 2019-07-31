Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity
The union served urgent court documents to force the arms company to pay the unemployment insurance levy and taxes deducted from employees’ salaries.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity said on Wednesday its members at Denel did not receive their full salaries for June and July.
The union served urgent court documents to force the arms company to pay the unemployment insurance levy and taxes deducted from employees’ salaries.
The move followed an announcement by Denel that it could only pay a certain portion of its employees’ salaries for June and July.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan intervened and announced a lender would help pay June salaries.
Last week, Solidarity announced its employees would be paid their full salaries in July.
But Solidarity’s Anton van der Bijl said their members still didn’t have their full salaries.
“For June and July, they’ve only been paid 85% of their salaries. So, deductions made for their tax, UIF have not been paid,” he said.
Popular in Business
-
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank
-
Moyo to continue working while Old Mutual appeals his reinstatement
-
Peter Moyo returns to work despite Old Mutual warning not to
-
In townships, 'unseen' businesses catch a big bank's eye
-
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair
-
Pick n Pay appoints insider Olivier as new CFO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.