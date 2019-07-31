Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity

The union served urgent court documents to force the arms company to pay the unemployment insurance levy and taxes deducted from employees’ salaries.

Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter
Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity said on Wednesday its members at Denel did not receive their full salaries for June and July.

The union served urgent court documents to force the arms company to pay the unemployment insurance levy and taxes deducted from employees’ salaries.

The move followed an announcement by Denel that it could only pay a certain portion of its employees’ salaries for June and July.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan intervened and announced a lender would help pay June salaries.

Last week, Solidarity announced its employees would be paid their full salaries in July.

But Solidarity’s Anton van der Bijl said their members still didn’t have their full salaries.

“For June and July, they’ve only been paid 85% of their salaries. So, deductions made for their tax, UIF have not been paid,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA