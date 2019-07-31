Delayed Omotoso trial awaits judge’s go ahead

The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.

CAPE TOWN - Pastor Timothy Omotoso's sex trafficking trial could get back on track soon after the court would rule on the defence's most recent application on Wednesday.

The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.

The Durban-based pastor was arrested in Port Elizabeth in 2017 and, together with two women, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued the charges were vague.

He wanted more information like the times, dates and places where the alleged offences occurred.

Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa has argued the charges were based on statements from complainants.

He said they have provided sufficient information and adds there's no more details to share.

Judge Irma Schoeman, who was presiding after the recusal of a judge in March, was expected to rule on the application on Wednesday.