Delayed Omotoso trial awaits judge’s go ahead
The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.
CAPE TOWN - Pastor Timothy Omotoso's sex trafficking trial could get back on track soon after the court would rule on the defence's most recent application on Wednesday.
The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.
The Durban-based pastor was arrested in Port Elizabeth in 2017 and, together with two women, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued the charges were vague.
He wanted more information like the times, dates and places where the alleged offences occurred.
Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa has argued the charges were based on statements from complainants.
He said they have provided sufficient information and adds there's no more details to share.
Judge Irma Schoeman, who was presiding after the recusal of a judge in March, was expected to rule on the application on Wednesday.
Popular in Local
-
Moyo to continue working while Old Mutual appeals his reinstatement
-
Medical aid inquiry told GPs earned smallest share in funds collected by schemes
-
Mkhwebane: Gupta payment claim part of smear campaign
-
Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity
-
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery
-
Peter Moyo returns to work despite Old Mutual warning not to
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.