Delayed Omotoso trial awaits judge’s go ahead

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Delayed Omotoso trial awaits judge’s go ahead

The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.

A screengrab of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
A screengrab of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Pastor Timothy Omotoso's sex trafficking trial could get back on track soon after the court would rule on the defence's most recent application on Wednesday.

The Nigerian televangelist's lawyers have asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to force the State to provide more information on the charges.

The Durban-based pastor was arrested in Port Elizabeth in 2017 and, together with two women, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued the charges were vague.

He wanted more information like the times, dates and places where the alleged offences occurred.

Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa has argued the charges were based on statements from complainants.

He said they have provided sufficient information and adds there's no more details to share.

Judge Irma Schoeman, who was presiding after the recusal of a judge in March, was expected to rule on the application on Wednesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA