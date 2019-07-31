View all in Latest
De Lille ensuring service providers for Public Works Dept are paid on time

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said nearly 70% of close to 2,100 unpaid invoices have been settled.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Hon Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Hon Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille was ensuring service providers were paid.

Her department said nearly 70% of close to 2,100 unpaid invoices have been settled.

The payments added up to more than R102 million and they were all allegedly done within four days.

Almost 700 invoices still needed to be processed.

De Lille said the speedy settling of accounts was part of the Consequence and Contract Management systems implemented last week.

“People must know that by failing to comply with the 30-day period that there will be consequences. I also explained to them the impact of not paying the invoices on time, especially to small and medium enterprises.”

