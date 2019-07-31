DA set to table no-confidence motion in eThekwini Mayor Gumede

The party said the charges of racketeering, money laundering and fraud that she was facing meant that she was not fit to hold office.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini was set to table a motion of no confidence against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on Wednesday during the city council meeting.

The party said the charges of racketeering, money laundering and fraud that she was facing meant that she was not fit to hold office.

The DA said it was banking on the internal divisions within the African National Congress (ANC) as well as the support of smaller parties at the eThekwini council.

The ANC has just over 57% representation in the eThekwini council and has in the past used its numbers to push through their resolutions, which included installing Gumede as mayor.

The DA, however, believed it could successfully have Gumede removed from office.

The party said it would request for the motion of no confidence vote against Gumede to be conducted by way of a secret ballot.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham: "There's a clear division in the ANC between those who support Gumede and those who don't. I seriously believe that if this motion is tabled properly and voted on by secret ballot, then the councillors of this municipality will be heard."

Meanwhile, the ANC was also expected to announce its decision on Gumede’s fate soon after its KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee meeting next month.