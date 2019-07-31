DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.

DURBAN- The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s attempt to have Mayor Zandile Gumede removed from office through a motion of no confidence has failed to materialise.

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.

However, the attempt was crushed by council Speaker William Mapena who refused to allow for the matter to be heard and debated at the sitting.

In a dramatic exchange with the DA’s Nicole Graham, Mapena said Graham did not follow proper procedure and he would not allow the motion to be moved.

“I always say, you write to me in a particular format and I respond in a particular format.”

But Graham said the speaker failed to properly communicate the procedure of raising the motion and said he wanted Mapena to do his job.



“If he was of the opinion that there was some procedural requirement that we needed to comply with, there was ample time for him to engage us on that and made sure that whatever he was apparently demanding could have been complied with.”

Mapena said it was not his responsibility to teach elected officials council procedures.

The DA insisted it followed proper procedure and that the speaker was biased in favour of the African National Congress.

The party said it was consulting its legal team in deciding on its next move.