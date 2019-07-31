DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails
The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
DURBAN- The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s attempt to have Mayor Zandile Gumede removed from office through a motion of no confidence has failed to materialise.
The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
However, the attempt was crushed by council Speaker William Mapena who refused to allow for the matter to be heard and debated at the sitting.
In a dramatic exchange with the DA’s Nicole Graham, Mapena said Graham did not follow proper procedure and he would not allow the motion to be moved.
“I always say, you write to me in a particular format and I respond in a particular format.”
But Graham said the speaker failed to properly communicate the procedure of raising the motion and said he wanted Mapena to do his job.
“If he was of the opinion that there was some procedural requirement that we needed to comply with, there was ample time for him to engage us on that and made sure that whatever he was apparently demanding could have been complied with.”
Mapena said it was not his responsibility to teach elected officials council procedures.
The DA insisted it followed proper procedure and that the speaker was biased in favour of the African National Congress.
The party said it was consulting its legal team in deciding on its next move.
More in Politics
-
Maimane: We have a number of proposals for Ramaphosa to help boost economy
-
Dlamini Zuma: We want to see fewer municipalities placed under administration
-
IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter
-
DA set to table no-confidence motion in eThekwini Mayor Gumede
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa has tricky waters to navigate
-
ANC NEC asks top officials to deal with Hanekom matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.