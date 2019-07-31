Da Gama: Other teams must not undermine Highlands Park
Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama believed starting a season with a big game was what the club needed to boost its momentum.
CAPE TOWN - Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama said a more structured and organised team could be expected from his side compared to last season ahead of Absa Premiership opener against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.
"We have played a lot of friendlies during the preseason period but the real deal starts now and what better way to do so, I've always wished to start with Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates for the mere fact that these are good teams. By playing them earlier in the season, it allows you to go to another level of form."
Last season, Highlands finished in a creditable seventh position on the PSL standings.
Da Gama said they had no fear of their opponents.
"When the coach [Ernst Middendorp] was talking there, he said they drew with us and beat us 3-2 and worked us out and all that - I think history will always remain history," he added.
"There's no team that beat us twice last year but we can't keep talking about that. In the first season of the PSL, we made a lot of mistakes, we paid our school fees - as long as we understand what we did wrong - we certainly don't care about what other teams are doing. It's all about us and how we want to improve, how we want to get better and the teams must not undermine us."
