Bus strike: City of Tshwane ‘optimistic’ agreement will be reached soon
Bus and truck drivers affiliated to the municipal workers’ union have been demonstrating in the capital since Monday over the demand for salary increases.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it was optimistic about reaching an agreement with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).
Traffic has been severely affected, with several routes blocked.
Workers have been demanding an 18% pay hike.
Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said talks would continue on Thursday.
“We’re in a better position than we were on Monday. When we had a meeting on Monday, we still found ourselves in the same position, but I think there’s really some progress.”
