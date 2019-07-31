View all in Latest
Brilliant Khuzwayo forced to retire due to injury

According to his team Orlando Pirates, an independent medical expert was consulted and a decision was taken to prematurely end his playing career.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. Picture: orlandopiratesfc.com
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. Picture: orlandopiratesfc.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have confirmed that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has been forced to retire due to a recurring ankle injury.

According to the club's website, an independent medical expert was consulted and a decision was taken to prematurely end his playing career.

The 29-year-old was a product of the Sea Robber's development academy and returned to the club last season.

Speaking on his injury, Khuzwayo said: “It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately, due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream. I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do. However, due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists, it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level,” he said.

“For this reason, I can no longer continue the way I wanted to. I would like to thank all the supporters who have been behind me from the day I joined this club. They were the main reason behind my motivation and drive to get better. They’ll always hold a special place in my heart. To management, especially the chairman, thank you for all you have done for me", Khuzwayo added.

Orlando Pirates play Bloemfontein Celtic in their opening game of the new season on Saturday.

