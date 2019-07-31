Boy (4) missing in Laingville

Kungawa Mazembe was last seen while playing outside his family home in Melkbos Street in Laingville on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Saint Helena Bay police have requested the public's help in their search for a missing four-year-old boy.

The little boy was wearing a blue track top, jeans and grey rain boots when he disappeared.

Anyone with information can contact the SAPS or The Pink Ladies Organisation.