Benzema hat-trick helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
However, problems remain for Real as they have now conceded 16 goals in just five friendly matches.
MUNICH, Germany - French striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Fenerbahce 5-3 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday which temporarily lifted the summer gloom which has engulfed the Spanish giants and coach Zinedine Zidane.
They faced their Turkish opponents having been defeated by Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday in the first match of a four-team event which also features German champions Bayern Munich.
Zidane's preparations for the new season have also been overshadowed by the saga of Gareth Bale's future at the club.
The Welsh star was left out of the Spanish side's squad for the two matches in Munich after his planned transfer to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, who had offered the Welshman a three-year-deal worth £1 million ($1.1 million) a week, broke down.
