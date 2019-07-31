BRANDED CONTENT: Audi rewards those who stay optimistic in tough times
Audi wants you to forget the pessimism and defeatism of the status quo, and join the Status Q this July.
There are those who stay optimistic in tough times and those who don’t. This offer is one reason to stay motivated and be positive. Drivers can now buy an Audi Q7 and get up to R120,000 worth of free options with it.
The Audi Q7 is an iconic SUV. Athletic and timeless, its sporty appearance and striking profile command the road.
Built for those who never let doubt get in the way of progress, its spacious, superbly crafted interior and standard technology features like cruise control, Parking Aid plus, MMI navigation Plus and Audi connect make it the ultimate partner on the road to great things.
As is the case with every Audi, the Q7 comes standard with a 5-year 100,000 km service and maintenance plan, the Audi Freeway Plan that includes 24-hour roadside assistance.
These options include sought after features like:
Panoramic sunroof
3rd row seats
Trailer hitch
Rear seat entertainment
Virtual cockpit
When the going gets tough, the tough stay driven. Now with 120,000 reasons to believe, you can stay motivated in difficult times.
Click here to join that Status Q.
Please note stocks are limited and the offer ends at the end of July.
