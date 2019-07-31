Banyana thrash Comoros 17-0

This was not only Banyana Banyana biggest ever victory in the Cosafa Women's Championship but also the clubs biggest victory.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana have thrashed Comoros 17-0 to top Cosafa Women's Championship standings on Wednesday.

Stand-in captain Refiloe Jane bagged four goals and Amanda Mthandi scored a hat-trick.

Coach Desiree Ellis made three changes to the team that played against Germany in the last fixture of South Africa’s 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.

Defenders Bambanani Mbane and Tiisetso Makhubela were brought in to play in central defence ahead of captain Janine van Wyk and Noko Matlou, while Bongeka Gamede got her first start in a Banyana Banyana shirt as she earned her second cap playing at left-back.

This was not only Banyana Banyana biggest ever victory in the Cosafa Women's Championship but also the clubs biggest victory.

Banyana were drawn in Group A alongside the Comoros Islands, Malawi and Madagascar.