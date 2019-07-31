ANC NEC asks top officials to deal with Hanekom matter
Derek Hanekom admitted that he met with EFF leaders to discuss former President Jacob Zuma’s sacking from office after EFF leader Julius Malema outed him in public last week.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom’s matter could end up being investigated by the governing party’s task team that was established to look into the formation of small parties.
Hanekom admitted that he met with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders to discuss former President Jacob Zuma’s sacking from office after EFF leader Julius Malema outed him in public last week.
There were calls by some in the ANC that Hanekom should be disciplined for plotting with the EFF.
Although the ANC said some opposition parties appeared to be seeking to set its agenda in the absence of their own ideas and programmes, it would probe the Hanekom matter.
The party’s national executive committee requested its top officials to deal with the issue.
“On the issue of allegations against comrade Derek Hanekom, the matter was raised in the NEC meeting and was referred to officials for processing,” said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Hanekom was also a former chairperson of the ANC’s disciplinary committee.
