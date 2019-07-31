ANC admits factional fighting negatively affecting SA economy, society

While the ANC had been open about its concerns over the high unemployment rate in the country and slow economic growth, the party had rarely ever taken responsibility for the decline.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday admitted that divisions within the governing party were having consequences for the economy and the rest of society.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told reporters at a briefing on the outcomes of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting that the economic crisis was receiving attention from the party.

While the ANC had been open about its concerns over the high unemployment rate in the country and slow economic growth, the party had rarely ever taken responsibility for the decline.

Stats SA reported an 11-year record high unemployment rate for the second quarter of the year at 29%, while growth declined by 3.2%.

The ANC, which had been stuck in a rut for years as divisions and factional fighting took centre stage, said it focused on growing the economy and job creation.

“The divisions in the ANC impact on every sector of society and we are very conscious of that. And therefore, in discussing the economy, the one commitment is to work with all sectors of society in partnership,” Duarte said.

The party’s NEC also confirmed its resolution that the South African Reserve Bank’s sovereignty should be returned to the public.

This after months of contradictory statements from its leaders on the method and timing of its the implementation of its resolution to nationalise the central bank.

