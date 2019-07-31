6 years later, man arrested for Palesa Madiba’s murder
University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba went missing in 2013 and her remains were discovered two years later.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.
Madiba went missing in 2013 and her remains were discovered two years later.
The case drew widespread media attention with attacks on women on the increase.
Police said the man was arrested on Monday and he was expected to return to court next week Wednesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwana said: “The NPA confirms that a suspect in the murder case of Palesa Madiba appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on 7 August 2019.”
He was facing charges of murder.
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Palesa Madiba’s remains handed over to her family
