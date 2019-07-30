WC to have permanent top cop by August - Sitole
The African National Congress (ANC) and provincial Community Saftey MEC Albert Fritz have welcomed the appointment of interim provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.
CAPE TOWN - By the end of August, the Western Cape will have a new police commissioner.
That's according to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the provincial government would play its part in appointing a new commissioner.
"We need to look for a commissioner that is professional and I would emphasise not political."
The ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen has also weighed in on the situation.
"The situation on the Cape Flats is very serious and our communities need a permanent police commissioner in the Western Cape."
Outgoing provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula will be leaving office this week.
