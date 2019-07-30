WC to have permanent top cop by August - Sitole

The African National Congress (ANC) and provincial Community Saftey MEC Albert Fritz have welcomed the appointment of interim provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

CAPE TOWN - By the end of August, the Western Cape will have a new police commissioner.

That's according to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

The African National Congress (ANC) and provincial Community Saftey MEC Albert Fritz have welcomed the appointment of interim provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the provincial government would play its part in appointing a new commissioner.

"We need to look for a commissioner that is professional and I would emphasise not political."

The ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen has also weighed in on the situation.

"The situation on the Cape Flats is very serious and our communities need a permanent police commissioner in the Western Cape."

Outgoing provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula will be leaving office this week.