WATCH LIVE: Judgment in Richard Mdluli, Mthembeni Mthunzi case under way

Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi are accused of kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 24 June 2011. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 24 June 2011. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Judgment in the former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s 1999 kidnapping case is currently being delivered in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi are accused of kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

WATCH LIVE: Judgment in the Richard Mdluli case

