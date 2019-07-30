WATCH LIVE: Judgment in Richard Mdluli, Mthembeni Mthunzi case under way

Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi are accused of kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG – Judgment in the former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s 1999 kidnapping case is currently being delivered in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi are accused of kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

WATCH LIVE: Judgment in the Richard Mdluli case