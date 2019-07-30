Van der Sluys to start for Lions clash against Cheetahs
Cheetahs would look to maintain their unbeaten run while the Lions were currently in the third spot after their comeback last weekend against the Western Province in Newlands.
CAPE TOWN - The Golden Lions named the team to face log leaders Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Cheetahs would look to maintain their unbeaten run while the Lions were currently in the third spot after their comeback last weekend against the Western Province in Newlands.
In only two changes to the side, Wilhelm van der Sluys came in for Marvin Orie, who joined the Springboks while Jan-Henning Campher came in as a replacement hooker on the bench.
Golden Lions:
15 Tyrone Green,
14 Madosh Tambwe,
13 Wandisile Simelane,
12 Jan-Louis la Grange,
11 Stean Pienaar,
10 Shaun Reynolds,
9 Ross Cronje (captain),
8 Hacjivah Dayimani,
7 Vincent Tshituka,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Wilhelm van der Sluys,
4 Ruben Schoeman,
3 Johannes Jonker,
2 Pieter Jansen,
1 Sti Sithole.
Replacements:
16 Jan-Henning Campher,
17 Leo Kruger,
18 Jacobie Adriaanse,
19 Reinhard Nothnagel,
20 James Venter,
21 Len Massyn,
22 Dillon Smit,
23 Manuel Rass.
Popular in Sport
-
Du Plessis backs World Test Championship to boost 5-day game
-
EXPLAINER: World Test Championship kicks off new era
-
'I cheat because others cheat': Kenya struggles against doping
-
Cape Town City snap up ex-Bucs midfielder Makola
-
Khune to return to field after lengthy injury
-
Ellis: Banyana Banyana need to stay focused
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.