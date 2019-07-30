Van der Sluys to start for Lions clash against Cheetahs

Cheetahs would look to maintain their unbeaten run while the Lions were currently in the third spot after their comeback last weekend against the Western Province in Newlands.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Lions named the team to face log leaders Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Cheetahs would look to maintain their unbeaten run while the Lions were currently in the third spot after their comeback last weekend against the Western Province in Newlands.

In only two changes to the side, Wilhelm van der Sluys came in for Marvin Orie, who joined the Springboks while Jan-Henning Campher came in as a replacement hooker on the bench.

Golden Lions:

15 Tyrone Green,

14 Madosh Tambwe,

13 Wandisile Simelane,

12 Jan-Louis la Grange,

11 Stean Pienaar,

10 Shaun Reynolds,

9 Ross Cronje (captain),

8 Hacjivah Dayimani,

7 Vincent Tshituka,

6 Marnus Schoeman,

5 Wilhelm van der Sluys,

4 Ruben Schoeman,

3 Johannes Jonker,

2 Pieter Jansen,

1 Sti Sithole.

Replacements:

16 Jan-Henning Campher,

17 Leo Kruger,

18 Jacobie Adriaanse,

19 Reinhard Nothnagel,

20 James Venter,

21 Len Massyn,

22 Dillon Smit,

23 Manuel Rass.