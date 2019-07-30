Tshwane CBD roads blocked by bus drivers again over pay strike

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Tshwane CBD roads blocked by bus drivers again over pay strike

Workers affiliated to Samwu were back on the streets demanding a pay increase of 18%.

City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase on 29 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase on 29 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several major routes in the Pretoria CBD were once again blocked off on Tuesday to traffic by striking bus and truck drivers.

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) were back on the streets demanding a pay increase of 18%.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “There are several streets that have already been blocked by buses. The streets around Tshwane House, Madiba Street, between Lilian Ngoyi Street and Sisulu Street are already blocked with buses. Es'kia Mphahlele Street between Struben Street, and Johannes Ramokhoase Street, those streets are also blocked for traffic”.

Their protest, which started on Monday, brought traffic to a standstill when movement in and out of the city was severely limited.

The city also claimed the vehicles were taken without permission from depots and those involved would face disciplinary action.

The city and Samwu were due to meet on Tuesday at the bargaining chambers in a bid to bring an end to the strike.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA