TMPD closely monitoring Tshwane bus drivers’ strike

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) again took to the streets on Tuesday, blocking roads with vehicles and garbage.

City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officers are closely monitoring the situation in the Pretoria CBD where several roads remained closed as a protest by truck and bus drivers continues for a second day.

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) again took to the streets, blocking roads with vehicles and garbage.

They’re demanding an 18% pay increase.

The demonstration started on Monday with similar tactics and ground the CBD to a halt.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “We have deployed our members to try and redirect the traffic into other streets that are not affected. We will continue to be on-site until we are assured that the situation is normal.”

