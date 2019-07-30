TMNP: Sufficient staff to fight crime on Table Mountain

At least 14 people have been attacked on Table Mountain since January this year, compared to 42 for the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain National Park has insisted that it has sufficient feet on the ground to fight crime.

This comes after the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay over the weekend.

The 44-year-old man was walking in the area's Table Mountain National Park when he was ambushed, robbed and stabbed to death.

Sinaye Mposelwa (25) was nabbed in connection with the attack and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The park's Lauren Clayton: "We have been in joint operations with SAPS, city law enforcement, provincial government and upping our visitor's safety, our ranger and field rangers. As we target these hot spot areas, you must also remember that it is an open-access park and is near impossible to be everywhere at the same time."

At least 14 people have been attacked on Table Mountain since January this year, compared to 42 for the same period last year.

Table Mountain Watch's Andre van Schalkwyk has expressed anger that nothing has been done about the dangers in the park, saying that he's made countless fruitless efforts to try and work on a joint solution with authorities.