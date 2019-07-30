Timothy Omotoso’s defence accused of delay tactics
This after the matter was postponed on Tuesday when lawyers brought an application to compel the state to provide more details around the charges.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for sex trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was accused of delay tactics.
This after the matter was postponed on Tuesday when lawyers brought an application to compel the State to provide more details around the charges.
The State opposed the application and the matter, which was meant to reset under a new judge, was postponed to Wednesday.
Proceedings were meant to start from scratch on Tuesday following the recusal of Judge Mandela Makaula in March.
However, the new presiding officer Judge Irma Schoeman postponed proceedings until Wednesday to allow for arguments relating to a new application from the defence.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Sibulele Mboyi said: “They want to put out an application to compel us as the State to provide them with more information on the exact time of the incidents. As the State, we are saying, we’ve provided them with enough information, we don’t have more information to give.”
Omotoso and two women faced a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
