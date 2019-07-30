View all in Latest
Suspect accused of Ukrainian hiker's murder set for bail hearing in August

Sinaye Mposelwa appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest over the weekend. He's facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of robbing and stabbing to death a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay is expected back in court next month.

Sinaye Mposelwa appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest over the weekend. He's facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He's expected back in court on 21 August for a bail application.

Mposelwa is accused of robbing and killing a 44-year-old man on Saturday.

News24 reports the accused had been out on parole at the time of the incident.

Timeline

