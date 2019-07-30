View all in Latest
Solidarity takes aim at Brian Molefe over Eskom pension payout

Solidarity said that what he did at the power utility amounted to fraud and he had to be held criminally liable for it.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Union Solidarity said that it has asked Advocate Gerrie Nel to institute private prosecution against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe over his pension payout.

The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld judgment by the High Court in Pretoria that Molefe was unlawfully awarded the early retirement pension benefit after resigning three years ago.

Solidarity said that what he did at the power utility amounted to fraud and he had to be held criminally liable for it.

The union said that after opening a criminal case against Molefe, no action was taken by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It said, AfriForum's private prosecution unit headed by Nel, would initiate talks with the NPA to find out whether they intend to prosecute Molefe or not.

The union's Dirk Herman: "We've decided to contact Advocate Gerrie Nel from AfriForum's private prosecution institution and we'll ask him to start the process of private prosecution."

Molefe has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to keep part of the R30 million payout, which the court ordered him to pay back.

