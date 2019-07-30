Sea lion gets swallowed whole by humpback whale in accidental encounter
Fortunately, the sea lion reportedly survived the encounter as a humpback’s throat is relatively small.
JOHANNESBURG – In what is said to be a world-first, incredible images of a sea lion being swallowed whole by a humpback whale have reportedly been captured.
Sky News reported on Monday that the sea lion, which is estimated to weigh around 400lbs, was seen being engulfed by the whale's jaws off Monterey Bay in California.
Three of the whales were feeding alongside 200 sea lions when the unlucky creature got caught in the feeding frenzy.
The images were captured by wildlife photographer Chase Dekker (27), who said usually sea lions can avoid whales as they compete for food.
“Typically what happens is the sea lions are at the surface as they don't dive as long and as deep, and when the whales start racing up to the surface to lunge and catch the fish, the sea lions can see, hear, and sense them coming and jump out of the way,” Dekker said.
