SA unemployment rate hits highest level since Q1 of 2008

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2019 to 29%, the highest level since the first quarter of 2008, according to data released by Statistics South Africa.

The increase was a result of the number of people who were unemployed rising by 455,000 and the increase in the number of people who were employed rising by 21,000.

More to follow.