SA unemployment rate hits highest level since Q1 of 2008
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2019 to 29%, the highest level since the first quarter of 2008, according to data released by Statistics South Africa.
The increase was a result of the number of people who were unemployed rising by 455,000 and the increase in the number of people who were employed rising by 21,000.
More to follow.
The unemployment rate for females was 31,3% and remains higher than that of males.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 30, 2019
The expanded #unemployment rate was up by 0,5 of a percentage point to 38,5% #StatsSA https://t.co/BaZw8eBfVn pic.twitter.com/5wjKYTCxIb
