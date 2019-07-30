Richard Mdluli & co-accused found guilty of kidnapping, assault

Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were accused of kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe - who married Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting Oupa Ramogibe, who married Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, were also found guilty of intimidation.

Ramogibe was murdered in 1999 in an alleged robbery gone wrong.

But prior to Ramogibe's killing, Mdluli was accused of going at lengths in trying to intimidate him, with the aim of Ramogibe ending his relationship with Buthelezi.

The Johannesburg High Court found Mdluli guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four counts of intimidation.

Mthunzi was also found guilty of similar charges, with the exception on the charge of intimidation.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng acquitted them on charges of defeating the ends of justice.